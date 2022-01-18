Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 208,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE HOV traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $686.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

