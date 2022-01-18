Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 208,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE HOV traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $686.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.