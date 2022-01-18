Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 6.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $112.26. Approximately 42 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 79,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $683.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.