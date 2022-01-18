Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Short Interest Update

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. 72,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

