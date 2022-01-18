HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 535 ($7.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.45) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.28) to GBX 484 ($6.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.84).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA remained flat at $GBX 519 ($7.08) on Tuesday. 29,690,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,457,900. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.28 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of £105.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 449.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 419.81.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($228,890.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.