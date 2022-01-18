Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.44

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.44 and traded as high as C$10.16. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 479,225 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.44.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

