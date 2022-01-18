Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $42,562.97 or 1.00402800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $197,864.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

