HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Hits $407.45 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $407.45 million and $16.23 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 408,252,348 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

