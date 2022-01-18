Hush Reaches One Day Volume of $616.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $555,604.58 and $616.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00313360 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00087373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00124546 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

