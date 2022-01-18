Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. 11,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,750. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.