Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.26.

NYSE H opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

