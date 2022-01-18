Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.70. 11,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,750. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 826.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.