HYCON Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. HYCON has a total market cap of $469,410.83 and approximately $246,083.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002605 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041383 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

