HyperCash Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

