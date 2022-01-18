Hyperion (HYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $102.68 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

