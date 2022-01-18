Hyve Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $280,668.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.