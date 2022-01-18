Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.15. 40,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,622,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

