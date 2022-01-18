I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $521.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00310047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000113 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,351,239 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.