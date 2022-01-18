iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.14

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$81.14 and last traded at C$80.68, with a volume of 26799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$73.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.44.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

