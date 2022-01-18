iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by Guggenheim

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.07. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

