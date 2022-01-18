ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.31 or 0.07463326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,306.85 or 0.99753060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007663 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.