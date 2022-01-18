ICHI Price Reaches $9.08 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $808,237.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $9.08 or 0.00021770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,659 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

