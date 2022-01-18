Icosavax Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 25th (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Icosavax had issued 12,133,333 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Icosavax’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icosavax will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,888,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

