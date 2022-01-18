Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $16.51

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.51, but opened at $15.56. Icosavax shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

