Idavoll Network Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $156,377.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.