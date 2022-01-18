IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $16.87. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1,338 shares traded.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

