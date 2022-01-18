IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.34

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.34 and traded as high as C$48.26. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$47.95, with a volume of 55,737 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

