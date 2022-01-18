II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 954,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,556. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.