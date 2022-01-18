Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.69.

Shares of ILMN opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,263 shares of company stock worth $3,819,591 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

