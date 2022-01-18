Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.69.
Shares of ILMN opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $427.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,263 shares of company stock worth $3,819,591 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
