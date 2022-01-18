IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -1.83. IMAC has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation.

