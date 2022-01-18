Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.53. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 52 shares.

IMGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.