Immix Biopharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) Quiet Period To Expire on January 25th

Immix Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Immix Biopharma had issued 4,200,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Immix Biopharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.68.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

