ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ImmunoGen worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

