Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 106.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 743,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,674. The stock has a market cap of $813.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.96.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

