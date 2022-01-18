Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Tops $1.01 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.56 or 0.07449397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,262.37 or 0.99643294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.