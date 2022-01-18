Impossible Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,048.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $110,048.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.