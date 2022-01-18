Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

