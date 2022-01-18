Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

IRT stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

