Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.94

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 85597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

