Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 568.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $44,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

