Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 9.6%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s share price dropped 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 191,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 270,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 335.03%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

In other Inhibikase Therapeutics news, CEO Milton H. Werner acquired 23,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $46,470.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

