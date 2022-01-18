Innova Price Reaches $0.0419 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Innova has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $289,319.69 and $1,125.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

