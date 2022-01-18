Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 63923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.