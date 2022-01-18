Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $403,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,388. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

