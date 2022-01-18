Insider Buying: Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Acquires 30,970 Shares of Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White bought 30,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £10,220.10 ($13,944.74).

Shares of CAR opened at GBX 35.21 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82. The firm has a market cap of £25.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.29.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

