Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,170. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

