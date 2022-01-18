Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($191,021.97).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 704 ($9.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.19. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 951 ($12.98). The stock has a market cap of £705.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.19) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.19) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

