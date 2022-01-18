Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys 16,935 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $225,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,300 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $253,547.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 21,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $286,234.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $226,217.08.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 103,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

RWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

