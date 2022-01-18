Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon acquired 2,000 shares of Sachem Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 430,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,091. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 28.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

