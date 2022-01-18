Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys 19,953 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer bought 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

SNSE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 636,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

