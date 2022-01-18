Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Sells 2,111 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, reaching $348.28. 3,425,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.95. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.